Post-release post…

Hi,

SeaMonkey is currently as far behind the release schedule (rapid release or otherwise). Mozilla isn’t making it easier for us to release things; but, hopefully we’ll be under our own release schedule (if we’re not already) for Mozilla to have any affect on us.

That said, I can’t help but feel that I’ve dropped the proverbial ball on this release. I’d like to personally offer my own apologies for the delay. It’s entirely and wholy my fault and not the fault of the other devs. I have a lot of ideas to get things working again; but, I’m hoping I’ll get the chance to do what I’ve set out to do for SeaMonkey.

Yours truly,

:ewong