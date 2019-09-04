SeaMonkey 2.49.5 has been released!

Posted on September 4, 2019 by ewong| 2 Comments

Hi Everyone.

2.49.5 was just ‘released’ (aka pushed to the releases/2.49.5) portion of archive.mozilla.org.

It has been an intensely frustrating experience, and dare I say worse than 2.46’s release.  I can’t imagine how much everyone is wanting to kick me off the team…

I’m still working on making the release process ‘smoother’, but it’s a very steep uphill battle (dare I even quote Richie from “Bottoms”..  “Steep?  It’s F’ing vertical!”)

That said…  I’ve got some time to fix this whole smegging smegfest..

Yours honestly,

:ewong

2 Responses to SeaMonkey 2.49.5 has been released!

