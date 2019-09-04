SeaMonkey 2.49.5 has been released!

Hi Everyone.
2.49.5 was just ‘released’ (aka pushed to the releases/2.49.5) portion of archive.mozilla.org.
It has been an intensely frustrating experience, and dare I say worse than 2.46’s release. I can’t imagine how much everyone is wanting to kick me off the team…
I’m still working on making the release process ‘smoother’, but it’s a very steep uphill battle (dare I even quote Richie from “Bottoms”.. “Steep? It’s F’ing vertical!”)
That said… I’ve got some time to fix this whole smegging smegfest..
Yours honestly,
:ewong
Yay and thanks. 😀 However, where’s https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.49.5/?
https://www.seamonkey-project.org/ doesn’t show this version too.