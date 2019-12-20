Moving sale!

Actually, not really. We’ve kinda moved away, though we still have a presence and there’s nothing to sell…

If it wasn’t official then, it’s official now. Mozilla has decided to switch off irc.mozilla.org in March 2020. In its place, they’re going to use Riot/Matrix.

I just want to take this opportunity to thank all those hardworking sysops/ircops at irc.mozilla.org for the plethora of years of protecting the irc servers from undesirables [I do have a much better set of language, but this is a public, family friendly blog…soooo… use your imagination. 😛 ].

That said, just want to make sure everyone that still supports SeaMonkey to mosey on to Freenode’s #seamonkey channel.

Thanks irc.mozilla.org! As they say, irc.mozilla.org is dead… or dying.. Long Live irc.mozilla.org! [kinda reminiscent of SCL3 is dead! Long live SCL3!]

:ewong

PS: And yes.. we’re still around.