Build3 has been “candidatized”…

Hi everyone!

Build 3 has been pushed to the regular candidates path. I’ve coined a ‘new’ term “candidatized”, meaning it’s been sent to the candidates path on archive.mo.

That said, there’s a chance it’ll be dubbed 2.49.5 instead of rc3.

Also, that said, there’s a few changes from the previous automation-based releases/candidates; that being, a lot of the files that are supposed to be there, aren’t and files that shouldn’t be there, are. The automation is still not working. The automation that’s in place is manual… 😛

Yes, we’re missing a README file. No fear… that’s coming next. So if you refresh that main build3/ page, it should appear within 24 hrs provided it’s there. [motif being “it’s there when it’s there.”]

Again, I cannot stress this out. Both IanN and frg were the mainstays of this release. So all round applause to them!

:ewong