Hi everyone!
Build 3 has been pushed to the regular candidates path. I’ve coined a ‘new’ term “candidatized”, meaning it’s been sent to the candidates path on archive.mo.
That said, there’s a chance it’ll be dubbed 2.49.5 instead of rc3.
Also, that said, there’s a few changes from the previous automation-based releases/candidates; that being, a lot of the files that are supposed to be there, aren’t and files that shouldn’t be there, are. The automation is still not working. The automation that’s in place is manual… 😛
Yes, we’re missing a README file. No fear… that’s coming next. So if you refresh that main build3/ page, it should appear within 24 hrs provided it’s there. [motif being “it’s there when it’s there.”]
Again, I cannot stress this out. Both IanN and frg were the mainstays of this release. So all round applause to them!
:ewong
Thanks again. Hopefully, the final stable version will be out soon. 🙂
Pingback: Build3 has been “candidatized”… | SeaMonkey Internet Suite
Thanks again for the enduring support of Seamonkey, I really hope we will be one time, some time on a refurbished browser.
I know that it is off-topic, but I read in the Status Meetings that on the newest builds the Modern Theme is RIP.
Accidently I started using the Debian Iceweasel port for Windows (a privacy-orientated, saner build of Firefox 68) and was looking to make it more homely (ie more like Seamonkey) where I stumbled on the “Seamonkey Modern LW” which is quite a matching theme.
https://i.imgur.com/TFuolYL.png
Perhaps you are looking in to this theme as a base for a rebuild for Seamonkey 2.57+?
PS: the tabs were moved down with this userChrome.js:
/* TABS: on bottom */
#navigator-toolbox toolbar:not(#nav-bar):not(#toolbar-menubar) {-moz-box-ordinal-group:10}
#TabsToolbar {-moz-box-ordinal-group:1000!important}
#TabsToolbar {
position: absolute !important;
bottom: 0 !important;
width: 100vw !important;
}
#tabbrowser-tabs {
width: 100vw !important;
}
#main-window:not([chromehidden*=”toolbar”]) #navigator-toolbox {padding-bottom: var(–tab-min-height) !important;}
/* TABS: height */
:root {
–tab-toolbar-navbar-overlap: 0px !important;
–tab-min-height: 28px !important; /* adjust to suit your needs */
}
:root #tabbrowser-tabs {
–tab-min-height: 24px !important; /* needs to be the same as above under :root */
–tab-min-width: 80px !important;
Sorry, i forgot to link the Persona Theme itself:
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/seamonkey-modern
> Both IanN and frg were the mainstays of this release. So all round applause to them!
Thank you very much, for all the effort and work on SeaMonkey 2.49.5 😉
Cheers!!! 🙂
Full theme support is only dead after 2.57 (ESR60) There are currently no plans and no manpower to tackle post 60 releases. We will first do 2.53 and 2.57 (including at least security backports) and then see what the future brings.
And no that does not mean that SeaMonkey is dead! 🙂
KUDOS to ALL the SeaMonkey council! 😀
Thank You All for keeping our beloved browser alive! 🙂
AHHH a build numero trois for 2.49.5.
getting REAL close to a final release! 🙂
Thank you IanN, frg, and all those who contribute code to SeaMonkey to keep it going. Hope 2.49.5 gets released soon. You’ve all had a lot of Herculean tasks to get this out over the past year. Appreciate your efforts! :)!