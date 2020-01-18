2.53.1.b1… soon

Dear All,

On behalf of the SeaMonkey project, I’d like to wish everyone a very Happy, safe, prosperous and healthy New Year!

First and foremost, 2.53.1b1 will soon be released; pending final checks. Once that’s done; it’s good as going gold. That said, I did miss a few items (updating the checks… *sigh*); but it’s not going to be a biggy. (The crashreporter files for all platforms except Win* were missing.)

Next, I just want to take this opportunity to mention that the delay in the release was not frg’s or Ian’s or anyone else’s fault but mine. I take the full blame for the delay in the release as I was trying to streamline the release scripts, which took the brunt of the time. So please, I appreciate that if anyone has any complaints, please direct your ire and frustration at me, not them. They’ve done a HUGE amount of work doing the builds, something which was supposed to be my doing. So they deserve all the kudos and gratitudes for getting things done.

I’m hoping that before the next release, I’ll at least get some semblance of the builds and updates working so that they don’t need to bother with the builds and concentrate on getting the fixes in.

So I need to apologize to everyone for the delay. While fixing the infrastructure has been a very long and arduous project that *still* hasn’t come to any fruition yet. I’m not making any excuses for my tardiness (despite being in a job and a family to feed…), I take this responsibility seriously.

In any event, thank you everyone for your patience with the project and with me.

:ewong