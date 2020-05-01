Update on the updates situation

Hi,

I’ve taken some time to try to fix the update situation and have come across a clash between the old update (for lack of a better word) necessities to the new update necessities.

In the past, we had partial and complete mar files in the release’s update paths without checksums and these mar files are served by Mozilla’s bouncer (somewhat like a load-balancer or somesuch thing which I never really understood). The checksums were provided in the snippet directory when the updates were generated in the forms of ‘complete.txt’ and ‘partial.txt’.

I’ve tested out our update server with one version. 2.29. The client *can* grab the update to 2.53.1 *but* it can’t update to it. (Restart produces the dialog that the update couldn’t be applied). I didn’t check why it didn’t work; but I suspect that the update format for 2.53.1 isn’t ‘compatible’ to 2.29’s update code.

So all in all, the update backend and process is a complete mess. While I can dedicate some time to figuring out this mess (I can’t right now, as I’m in the process of getting 2.53.2 uploaded), I will take some time before the backend can get to the point of ‘working’; though I suspect it’s going to be at a cost of not supporting versions (i.e. 1.x or 2.0.x and possibly others).

It is a mess… *sigh*

:ewong