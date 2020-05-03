Hi all,
Just would like to announce that SeaMonkey 2.53.2 has been released.
Thanks to the SeaMonkey dev team for their hard work!
:ewong
NB: Still practicing on making announcements.. this one might be a bit short.. somewhat overloaded a bit right now.
Thanks again. I just upgraded on my decade old PCs (64-bit Debian Jessie v8 and 64-bit W7 HPE SP1). So far, so good! Now, go to sleep.
Bravo ! :great: ci-dessous le lien vers la 2.53.2 :
https://technifree.com/download/39-navigateurs/5-seamonkey
Bonne continuation à toute l’équipe !
CVL
Wow! Great news!! So quickly 😉
Regards.
Fantastic! Another great release from the Seamonkey team.