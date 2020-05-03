SeaMonkey 2.53.2 has been released!

Posted on May 3, 2020 by ewong| 4 Comments

Hi all,

Just would like to announce that SeaMonkey 2.53.2 has been released.

Thanks to the SeaMonkey dev team for their hard work!

:ewong

NB: Still practicing on making announcements..  this one might be a bit short.. somewhat overloaded a bit right now.

This entry was posted in seamonkey. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to SeaMonkey 2.53.2 has been released!

  1. Ant | May 3, 2020 at 9:40 am | Reply

    Thanks again. I just upgraded on my decade old PCs (64-bit Debian Jessie v8 and 64-bit W7 HPE SP1). So far, so good! Now, go to sleep.

  2. CVL | May 3, 2020 at 5:51 pm | Reply

    Bravo ! :great: ci-dessous le lien vers la 2.53.2 :
    https://technifree.com/download/39-navigateurs/5-seamonkey
    Bonne continuation à toute l’équipe !
    CVL

  3. Kamikaze | May 4, 2020 at 8:35 pm | Reply

    Wow! Great news!! So quickly 😉

    Regards.

  4. ruenoak | May 8, 2020 at 10:36 am | Reply

    Fantastic! Another great release from the Seamonkey team.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *