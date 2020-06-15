SeaMonkey 2.53.3b1 has been released!

Hi everyone,

Just want to make a quick post (which I should’ve done about four hours ago but got sidetracked) to mention that SeaMonkey 2.53.3b1 is released!

Please do check out this new release. Why? “Coz the Rock says so.” (some obscure 90’s WWE quote).

Incidentally, the automation is still being worked on; which means that the builds were generated by IanN and frg. That said, I am closer to getting something running. At least the automation builds *are* green. Now it’s the process of releasing…

:ewong