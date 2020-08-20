SeaMonkey 2.53.4 Beta 1 released!

Posted on August 20, 2020 by ewong| 1 Comment

Hi All,

The SeaMonkey project team would like to announce the release of SeaMonkey 2.53.4 Beta 1!

Please do keep safe and healthy.

:ewong

PS: had comments to add, but just wasn’t into it.  the situation around the world is just unsettling.

One Response to SeaMonkey 2.53.4 Beta 1 released!

  1. Kamikaze | August 24, 2020 at 9:52 am | Reply

    Great!! step by step , thanks
    [@ewong]
    “Please do keep safe and healthy.”
    [\@ewong]

    You too, for all Seamonkey Team

