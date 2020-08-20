SeaMonkey 2.53.4 Beta 1 released!

Hi All,
The SeaMonkey project team would like to announce the release of SeaMonkey 2.53.4 Beta 1!
Please do keep safe and healthy.
:ewong
PS: had comments to add, but just wasn’t into it. the situation around the world is just unsettling.
Great!! step by step , thanks
[@ewong]
“Please do keep safe and healthy.”
[\@ewong]
You too, for all Seamonkey Team