Hi All,

Just want to (albeit belatedly) announce that SeaMonkey 2.53.7 has been released… Yesterday… In the afternoon…

Yes. I hardly call this news then. Well… what can I say.

Absolutely nothing… [Doesn’t this trigger you thinking about Edwin Starr’s song “War (What is it good for)”? ] Hm. I think this is going to be stuck in my brain for the rest of the day. Oh yay.

I digress.

Kudos to those involved. You know who you are. *wink* *wink* *nudge* *nudge* Say no more! Say No More!

Back to your regularly scheduled program..

:ewong