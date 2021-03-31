SeaMonkey 2.53.7 has been released!

Posted on March 31, 2021 by ewong

Hi All,

Just want to (albeit belatedly) announce that SeaMonkey 2.53.7 has been released…  Yesterday…  In the afternoon…

Yes.  I hardly call this news then.  Well… what can I say.

Absolutely nothing…   [Doesn’t this trigger you thinking about Edwin Starr’s song “War (What is it good for)”? ]  Hm.  I think this is going to be stuck in my brain for the rest of the day.   Oh yay.

I digress.

Kudos to those involved.  You know who you are.  *wink* *wink* *nudge* *nudge* Say no more! Say No More!

Back to your regularly scheduled program..

:ewong

 

ewong

I'm a SeaMonkey dev/RelEnger and a bit of a buildbot dev.
9 Responses to SeaMonkey 2.53.7 has been released!

  1. Ant says:
    March 31, 2021 at 4:28 am

    Better late than never. 🙂 So, how come calendar add-on was installed?

    Reply
  2. Joe says:
    March 31, 2021 at 10:16 am

    Thanks a lot. I appreciate your hard work very much.

    Reply
  3. murph says:
    April 4, 2021 at 7:43 pm

    Thank you for this.
    Seamless upgrade from .6, all working just fine on multiple platforms.

    Reply
  4. Superwolp says:
    April 6, 2021 at 7:01 am

    Thank you so much for your great work!

    Reply
  5. ds says:
    April 7, 2021 at 4:53 am

    Where to write about broken addons?

    Reply
  6. markinson says:
    April 14, 2021 at 7:55 pm

    As usual, but more than ever: thank you very very much for your hard work!
    Cheers!

    Reply
  7. César de los RABOS says:
    April 18, 2021 at 8:34 pm

    I’m a linux user, and I noticed that after release 2.46, the performance has been terrible… I think a lot has to do with “gtk3”; even in a virtual machine it’s laziness… when it’s supposed to be lighter than firefox!

    Reply

