Hi All,
Just want to (albeit belatedly) announce that SeaMonkey 2.53.7 has been released… Yesterday… In the afternoon…
Yes. I hardly call this news then. Well… what can I say.
Absolutely nothing… [Doesn’t this trigger you thinking about Edwin Starr’s song “War (What is it good for)”? ] Hm. I think this is going to be stuck in my brain for the rest of the day. Oh yay.
I digress.
Kudos to those involved. You know who you are. *wink* *wink* *nudge* *nudge* Say no more! Say No More!
Back to your regularly scheduled program..
:ewong
Better late than never. 🙂 So, how come calendar add-on was installed?
afaik,it’s on by default. Unless I misunderstood the question.
Thanks a lot. I appreciate your hard work very much.
Thank you for this.
Seamless upgrade from .6, all working just fine on multiple platforms.
Thank you so much for your great work!
Where to write about broken addons?
You can probably ask in the support mailing list or ask the add-on author directly.
As usual, but more than ever: thank you very very much for your hard work!
Cheers!
I’m a linux user, and I noticed that after release 2.46, the performance has been terrible… I think a lot has to do with “gtk3”; even in a virtual machine it’s laziness… when it’s supposed to be lighter than firefox!