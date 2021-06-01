Hi,

Updates are still unavailable.

Reason?

What I had thought was a working system turned out that it wasn’t working that well. It worked when I ran updates and it worked for others on the test site. But in production, it worked only for a few. Some updates were given in zh-*. So instead of keeping it up and giving people bad updates, I’ve opted to switch off the updates altogether until I can get my stuff together.

So… back to the drawing board (but not square one).

My apologies for those affected by the locale switch. But I thank you all for the precious feedback.

:ewong