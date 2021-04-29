Updates [Addendum]

Hi again,

In my previous post, I mentioned aus2-community.mozilla.org’s update domain will be decommissioned. Why? Because while the system running as aus2-community.mozilla.org is under our control, the domain itself is Mozilla’s. It’s a Mozilla management/security concern that an external system is using their domain. That’s understandable. So this domain will eventually retire. ;/

This means that all versions that point to that domain will be calling /dev/null. IOW, you won’t get any response.

Will there be a patch so that all versions point to the newer updates.seamonkey-project.org? Unfortunately, no.

While it is possible to point old versions to the new update domain, there’s little point in doing so as mentioned in the previous post. No updates.

Incidentally, while I’m at it (and can remember), the Mozilla crash-stats server will no longer be accepting crash-stats from SeaMonkey post 2nd Quarter (I think it was July). This means that until we’ve set up a new crash-stats server (2nd in priority behind the updates server), future crashes will be ignored by Mozilla’s crash-stats server.

Why is this happening? Lessens the burden of Mozilla’s crash-stats system and maintenance. That’s the gist of it. Since this has already been decided, I’m not going to dwell on it. It’s just another added priority for us.

Best Regards,

:ewong