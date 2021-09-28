SeaMonkey 2.53.9.1 is out!

Hi everyone,
Please note that SeaMonkey 2.53.9.1 has been released.
For transparency and fyi, this release was delayed by a few days due to some technical difficulties (mine… started the release process last week but failed a few times over the weekend).
That stated, the updates are up and confirmed running so your 2.53.5+ systems should be updating to 2.53.9.1.
Please check out [1] and/or [2].
:ewong
[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.9.1/
Thanks. I used the internal updaters in 64-bit W10 Pro, macOS Big Sur v11.6, and very old 64-bit Debian Jessie v8. 😀