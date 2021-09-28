SeaMonkey 2.53.9.1 is out!

Hi everyone,

Please note that SeaMonkey 2.53.9.1 has been released.

For transparency and fyi, this release was delayed by a few days due to some technical difficulties (mine… started the release process last week but failed a few times over the weekend).

That stated, the updates are up and confirmed running so your 2.53.5+ systems should be updating to 2.53.9.1.

Please check out [1] and/or [2].

:ewong

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.9.1/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.9.1