SeaMonkey 2.53.9.1 is out!

Posted on September 28, 2021 by ewong

Hi everyone,

Please note that SeaMonkey 2.53.9.1 has been released.

For transparency and fyi, this release was delayed by a few days due to some technical difficulties (mine… started the release process last week but failed a few times over the weekend).

That stated, the updates are up and confirmed running so your 2.53.5+ systems should be updating to 2.53.9.1.

Please check out [1] and/or [2].

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.9.1/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.9.1

1 Response to SeaMonkey 2.53.9.1 is out!

  1. Ant says:
    September 28, 2021 at 2:01 am

    Thanks. I used the internal updaters in 64-bit W10 Pro, macOS Big Sur v11.6, and very old 64-bit Debian Jessie v8. 😀

