Hi All,

The updates aren’t working, which isn’t a surprise… well, it is actually.

It’s mostly a PEBCAK with error number ID – 10- T.

We’re moving updates server to a different server on a different cluster (note: I’ve been wanting to say this, even if we’re just moving to a different provider… so cluster=provider). So it should be so easy, right? Move the archive (done), and move the code(also done), then it should just be $$ profit.

So, while the current update system is up, I’m going to request a change in the DNS such that it points to the new server and start working on fixing the different update criteria to actually get things working again.

I do apologize for the delay. I’m now wondering if lion-taming is a hot job?

:ewong