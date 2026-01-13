Update on Updates and other administrative issues..

Hi All,

Just to mention what I’ve been doing… Absolutely nothing… that isn’t hard.

Lemme try again as it’s quite difficult to concentrate when there are voices in my head telling me to do everything at the same time. Why? I’m so glad you guys asked…

The fact is we’re once again moving systems. This time, away from Azure and to a new home at OSUOSL (Please do donate to their cause… They are super great people! Helpful and definitely patient… you need a lot of patience to deal with my ignorance..)

Anyway, the archive have been moved to the new place; but it was sooo seamless that I doubt anyone noticed. ;P

The website? Was moved before the archive. Late last year. So late… I’m now questioning myself whether it was moved… Had to check. Yes, it’s at its new home. Memory isn’t what it used to be.. ;/

Now, the updates system. The DB is in place (did this before the website I think… I wrote it down.. umm I think.) So I just need to move the site. It’s nearing there. Just need to get re-acquainted with the code… but.. that’s details no one really needs to know. As of this writing, Updates is still pointing to the old system, so nothing is updating…. or is it? (I.T.’s equivalent of James Joyce’s stream of consciousness… but without the classicness of James Joyce… not comparing me with him. Anyone read Ulysses? Hard to understand… but I digress..)

So, in conclusion:

Website moved

Archives moved

backend for the above moved.

Currently working on Updates.

Suiting up again… diving back in to the fray…

:ewong