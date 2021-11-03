Crash submissions from versions <= 2.53.9.1 (incl. beta)

Hi all,

I just want to mention that Mozilla will no longer accept crashes from SeaMonkey (after Oct. 31st 2021). So versions affected (pretty much every single version since inception), will be pretty much be submitting crashes to /dev/null.

As crash submissions prior to 2.53.9 (I think? ) were sending to a hard-coded url, changing the affected version to send to the new crash submission url would be somewhat difficult. Is it impossible? No. But with the resource limitations, it’ll have to take a backseat to other priorities.

I do apologize for this (for lack of a better word) inconvenience. I hope to figure a way to solve this.

:ewong