SeaMonkey 2.53.10.2 is out!

Hi,
Firstly, on behalf of the SeaMonkey Project, I’d like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy, Prosperous and Healthy New Year.
Secondly, and the main reason for this post, the SeaMonkey Project is pleased to announce the release of SeaMonkey 2.53.10.2.
Please check out [1] and [2].
[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.10.2/
[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.10.2
Finally, a humble apology to all affected by my goofup. I had enabled the updates before the actual files were available which confused a lot of people. My apologies for the confusion. I had some trouble with this release as I made some changes which didn’t work out and while this wasn’t the reason for the update gaff, it delayed the release.
Best Regards,
:ewong
It seems more and more sites don’t work with Seamonkey anymore. Bitchute and LinkedIn don’t work. I can’t log into my bank either for over a year with Seamonkey but no one seems to care.
Thanks a lot, Happy new year!
Just installed and it’s working fine. Luckily the sites I am visiting are working without problems with SeaMonkey.
Wishing all a Happy New Year!