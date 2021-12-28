SeaMonkey 2.53.10.2 is out!

Hi,

Firstly, on behalf of the SeaMonkey Project, I’d like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy, Prosperous and Healthy New Year.

Secondly, and the main reason for this post, the SeaMonkey Project is pleased to announce the release of SeaMonkey 2.53.10.2.

Please check out [1] and [2].

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.10.2/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.10.2

Finally, a humble apology to all affected by my goofup. I had enabled the updates before the actual files were available which confused a lot of people. My apologies for the confusion. I had some trouble with this release as I made some changes which didn’t work out and while this wasn’t the reason for the update gaff, it delayed the release.

Best Regards,

:ewong