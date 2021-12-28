SeaMonkey 2.53.10.2 is out!

Posted on December 28, 2021 by ewong

Hi,

Firstly, on behalf of the SeaMonkey Project, I’d like to wish everyone a very Merry Christmas and a Happy, Prosperous and Healthy New Year.

Secondly, and the main reason for this post,  the SeaMonkey Project is pleased to announce the release of SeaMonkey 2.53.10.2.

Please check out [1] and [2].

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.10.2/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.10.2

Finally, a humble apology to all affected by my goofup.  I had enabled the updates before the actual files were available which confused a lot of people.  My apologies for the confusion.  I had some trouble with this release as I made some changes which didn’t work out and while this wasn’t the reason for the update gaff, it delayed the release.

Best Regards,

:ewong

3 Responses to SeaMonkey 2.53.10.2 is out!

  1. D A says:
    December 29, 2021 at 11:38 pm

    It seems more and more sites don’t work with Seamonkey anymore. Bitchute and LinkedIn don’t work. I can’t log into my bank either for over a year with Seamonkey but no one seems to care.

  2. Hamid says:
    December 30, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    Thanks a lot, Happy new year!

  3. Joe says:
    December 30, 2021 at 10:22 pm

    Just installed and it’s working fine. Luckily the sites I am visiting are working without problems with SeaMonkey.
    Wishing all a Happy New Year!

