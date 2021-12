Hi all,

Just a quick note to mention that SeaMonkey 2.53.10.1 is out. It’s a security fix.

Please check out [1] or [2].

:ewong

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.10.1/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.10.1