Happy New Year!.. well.. nearly

Hi everyone!

On behalf the SeaMonkey Project, I’d like to wish everyone a Happy, Healthy, Safe and Prosperous New Year!

The past year has been, like the year before and the year before that, quite challenging for all. I had hoped to write an essay on this here; but it’s safe to say, it’s not really necessary.

So all in all, I personally would like to wish everyone a Happy, Healthy, and Safe New Year. I hope this coming year will be an improvement over the past few and that the crazy conflicts around the world and in our society will lessen. This world really doesn’t need additional strife. The pandemic is enough to drive everyone mad.

To my fellow SeaMonkey devs, I’ll strive even harder to get my stuff together. The infrastructure should’ve been ready eons ago. I apologize for the delay.

Best Regards,

:ewong