Hi All,

The SeaMonkey Project team is happy to announce the release of 2.53.11 Beta 1!

Please check out [1] or [2].

:ewong

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.11b1/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.11b1