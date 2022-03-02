SeaMonkey 2.53.11 is out!

Hi Everyone,
The SeaMonkey project would like the announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.11!
Please check out [1] and/or [2].
:ewong
PS: Once again, I managed to jump the gun and set up updates before the updates were in place. My apologies to all and sorry for the inconveniences caused.
[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.11/
[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.11
Hi… is there a reason I consistently get notifications to update about a day before a release is announced and, after attempting to update, those updates fail until 12 to 24 hours later? It’s a bit annoying since it happens every time a new update is (about to be) released.
Yes, there is a reason. The reason is I’m an incompetent idiot. The system uploads the binaries to a temp place and then adds the updates to the backend and the updates server sees the said backend changes and so it offers the updates. But the actual update mar files hadn’t been moved to the releases/ folder. You can say it’s a race condition; but in actual fact, it’s just me not thinking ahead. I’ve made some changes (and will continue to do so) to the system so that it doesn’t offer the updates until the updates are *actually* present. My bad and my apologies.
These sentences are of your humble.
Great Job and thanks!
Awesome! Looking forward to the new version!
Probably the wrong place to ask (in which case please accept my apologies) but I have just received the following from Google; as I rely on Seamonkey for e-mail, using IMAP to access Imap.Gmail.Com, I am very concerned that post-May I will lose this facility. Any reassurance will be much appreciated.
“To help keep your account secure, starting May 30, 2022, Google will no longer support the use of third-party apps or devices which ask you to sign in to your Google Account using only your username and password. For more information, please continue reading”
Online at https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/6010255?hl=en
Great job ewong, as usual!
Thank you so much for all your incredible passion!
Cheers!