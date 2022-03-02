SeaMonkey 2.53.11 is out!

Hi Everyone,

The SeaMonkey project would like the announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.11!

Please check out [1] and/or [2].

:ewong

PS: Once again, I managed to jump the gun and set up updates before the updates were in place. My apologies to all and sorry for the inconveniences caused.

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.11/

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.11