SeaMonkey 2.53.18 is now out!

Hi All,

The SeaMonkey project is pleased to announce the immediate release of 2.53.18 version of this long standing Internet Suite.

Please check out [1] and/or [2]. Also note, the updates should be up now.

:ewong

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.18

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.18