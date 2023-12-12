SeaMonkey 2.53.18 is now out!

Posted on December 12, 2023 by ewong

Hi All,

The SeaMonkey project is pleased to announce the immediate release of 2.53.18 version of this long standing Internet Suite.

Please check out [1] and/or [2].  Also note, the updates should be up now.

:ewong

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.18

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.18

About ewong

I'm a SeaMonkey dev/RelEnger and a bit of a buildbot dev.
  1. francesfarmer says:
    December 12, 2023 at 12:54 pm

    Unable to update on windows 7 x64, full install with the .exe was OK !

  2. Ant says:
    December 12, 2023 at 3:44 pm

    Internal updater shows: Failed “Failed (unknown reason)” in my updated, 64-bit W10 Pro PC.

  3. Ant says:
    December 12, 2023 at 5:26 pm

    V2.53.17.1’s internal updaters also failed in updated 64-bit Debian bookworm and macOSes (Ventura v13.6.3 & Mojave v10.14.6). 🙁

  5. HM says:
    December 12, 2023 at 6:51 pm

    Strange behaviour today…

    “Lightning is incompatible with Seamonkey 2.53.18 :-((“

