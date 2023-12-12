SeaMonkey 2.53.18 is now out!

Hi All,
The SeaMonkey project is pleased to announce the immediate release of 2.53.18 version of this long standing Internet Suite.
Please check out [1] and/or [2]. Also note, the updates should be up now.
:ewong
[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.18
Unable to update on windows 7 x64, full install with the .exe was OK !
Internal updater shows: Failed “Failed (unknown reason)” in my updated, 64-bit W10 Pro PC.
V2.53.17.1’s internal updaters also failed in updated 64-bit Debian bookworm and macOSes (Ventura v13.6.3 & Mojave v10.14.6). 🙁
FYI. I report the internal update issue in https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1869586.
Strange behaviour today…
“Lightning is incompatible with Seamonkey 2.53.18 :-((“