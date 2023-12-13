Updates… erm.. update.

Posted on December 13, 2023 by ewong

Hi all,

I have taken a look at what’s going on and am a bit puzzled.

  • Linux-i686 locales:
    • Missing: el, en-US, es-AR, es-ES, fi, fr, ka, nb-NO, nl, pl, pt-PT, ru, sk, sv-SE
    • Existing: cs, de, en-GB, hu, it, ja, pt-BR, zh-CN, zh-TW
  • Linux x86-64 locales:
    • Missing: de, el, en-US, es-ES, hu, it, ka, nb-NO, ru, sk, sv-SE, zh-TW
    • Existing: cs, en-GB, es-AR, fi, fr, ja, nl, pl, pt-BR, pt-PT, zh-CN
  • Mac locales:
    • Missing: cs, en-US, es-AR, fr, pt-BR, sk, zh-CN
    • Existing: de, el, en-GB, es-ES, fi, hu, it, ja-JP-mac, ka, nb-NO, nl, pl, pt-PT, ru, sv-SE, zh-TW
  • Win32 Locales:
    • Missing: cs, de, fi, nl, pl, pt-PT, ru, sv-SE
    • Existing: el, en-GB, en-US, es-AR, es-ES, fr, hu, it, ja, ka, nb-NO, pt-BR, sk, zh-CN, zh-TW
  • Win64 locales:
    • Missing: cs, de, en-GB, en-US, fr, it, ja, pl, pt-BR
    • Existing: el, es-AR, es-ES, fi, hu, ka, nb-NO, nl, pt-PT, ru, sk, sv-SE, zh-CN, zh-TW

No, I have no understand of the pattern of missing files.

So I’ll be changing the updates to using the ‘old’ place while I fix the ‘new’ place. (*wink*)

:ewong

About ewong

I'm a SeaMonkey dev/RelEnger and a bit of a buildbot dev.
This entry was posted in seamonkey. Bookmark the permalink.

4 Responses to Updates… erm.. update.

  1. Ant says:
    December 13, 2023 at 1:57 am

    Yay, I just updated all my SeaMonkeys after I got an update notification. You’re fast. Thanks. 🙂

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *