Updates… erm.. update.

Hi all,
I have taken a look at what’s going on and am a bit puzzled.
- Linux-i686 locales:
- Missing: el, en-US, es-AR, es-ES, fi, fr, ka, nb-NO, nl, pl, pt-PT, ru, sk, sv-SE
- Existing: cs, de, en-GB, hu, it, ja, pt-BR, zh-CN, zh-TW
- Linux x86-64 locales:
- Missing: de, el, en-US, es-ES, hu, it, ka, nb-NO, ru, sk, sv-SE, zh-TW
- Existing: cs, en-GB, es-AR, fi, fr, ja, nl, pl, pt-BR, pt-PT, zh-CN
- Mac locales:
- Missing: cs, en-US, es-AR, fr, pt-BR, sk, zh-CN
- Existing: de, el, en-GB, es-ES, fi, hu, it, ja-JP-mac, ka, nb-NO, nl, pl, pt-PT, ru, sv-SE, zh-TW
- Win32 Locales:
- Missing: cs, de, fi, nl, pl, pt-PT, ru, sv-SE
- Existing: el, en-GB, en-US, es-AR, es-ES, fr, hu, it, ja, ka, nb-NO, pt-BR, sk, zh-CN, zh-TW
- Win64 locales:
- Missing: cs, de, en-GB, en-US, fr, it, ja, pl, pt-BR
- Existing: el, es-AR, es-ES, fi, hu, ka, nb-NO, nl, pt-PT, ru, sk, sv-SE, zh-CN, zh-TW
No, I have no understand of the pattern of missing files.
So I’ll be changing the updates to using the ‘old’ place while I fix the ‘new’ place. (*wink*)
:ewong
Yay, I just updated all my SeaMonkeys after I got an update notification. You’re fast. Thanks. 🙂
Well, it’s all a slight of hand… redirection is the key… *wink* *wink* But seriously, I haven’t really fixed the problem yet.
Uh oh. Does that mean I upgraded badly even though I didn’t see any?
No, if you’ve upgraded, then it should be ok.