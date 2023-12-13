Migration away from archive.mozilla.org addendum

Posted on December 13, 2023 by ewong

Hi All,

In my previous blog post on the SeaMonkey Project migrating away from archive.mozilla.org, it seems as there is some misunderstanding in the wording(I’ve just changed it on the request of Mozilla).

When I stated “We need to stop using archive.mozilla.org” and “They will most likely be left as is until Mozilla blows it away (or I do).”,  I literally meant “We” as in “the SeaMonkey Project”.

So in essence, what I *was* trying to state (and failing miserably) is that “The SeaMonkey Project needs to migrate away from archive.mozilla.org.”   After 2023, when you go to https://archive.mozilla.org/pub/”, you will not see seamonkey there.

End of an era.

:ewong

 

 

 

About ewong

I'm a SeaMonkey dev/RelEnger and a bit of a buildbot dev.
This entry was posted in seamonkey. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *