SeaMonkey 2.53.22 is out!

Hi All,
The SeaMonkey Project is pleased to announce the release of version 2.53.22.
As mentioned before, the binaries are x86-64 only.
Please check out [1] and/or [2] for further details.
:ewong
PS: Actually, the release was done last week (iirc) and was hoping to do the blog and updates over the weekend (specifically Sunday); but had to head out of town. Lost my train of thought and missed posting. Ian’s email jogged my brainfog and here’s the post and the updates.
[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.22
Yay! Thanks again. 🙂