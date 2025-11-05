SeaMonkey 2.53.22 is out!

Hi All,

The SeaMonkey Project is pleased to announce the release of version 2.53.22.

As mentioned before, the binaries are x86-64 only.

Please check out [1] and/or [2] for further details.

:ewong

PS: Actually, the release was done last week (iirc) and was hoping to do the blog and updates over the weekend (specifically Sunday); but had to head out of town. Lost my train of thought and missed posting. Ian’s email jogged my brainfog and here’s the post and the updates.

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.22

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.22