SeaMonkey 2.53.22 is out!

Posted on November 5, 2025 by ewong

Hi All,

The SeaMonkey Project is pleased to announce the release of version 2.53.22.

As mentioned before, the binaries are x86-64 only.

Please check out [1] and/or [2] for further details.

:ewong

PS: Actually, the release was done last week (iirc) and was hoping to do the blog and updates over the weekend (specifically Sunday); but had to head out of town.  Lost my train of thought and missed posting.  Ian’s email jogged my brainfog and here’s the post and the updates.

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.22

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.22

About ewong

I'm a SeaMonkey dev/RelEnger and a bit of a buildbot dev.
This entry was posted in seamonkey. Bookmark the permalink.

One Response to SeaMonkey 2.53.22 is out!

  1. Ant says:
    November 5, 2025 at 1:17 am

    Yay! Thanks again. 🙂

Comments are closed.