SeaMonkey 2.53.1 is out!

Hi All,

The project has officially released SeaMonkey 2.53.1!

This time, it only took me a week to get my smeg together! Improvements galore to the releasing process, so the next time, it should be even faster (touch wood).

Kudos to frg and IanN who made the builds. Yes, they’re my automation! Hahahh… *sigh*. Seriously, I am working on getting the automation up. Really!

Let’s chortle in our joy!

:ewong