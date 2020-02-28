SeaMonkey 2.53.1 is out!

Posted on February 28, 2020 by ewong| 13 Comments

Hi All,

The project has officially released SeaMonkey 2.53.1!

This time, it only took me a week to get my smeg together!  Improvements galore to the releasing process, so the next time, it should be even faster (touch wood).

Kudos to frg and IanN who made the builds.  Yes, they’re my automation! Hahahh… *sigh*.  Seriously, I am working on getting the automation up.  Really!

Let’s chortle in our joy!

:ewong

13 Responses to SeaMonkey 2.53.1 is out!

  1. Ant | February 28, 2020 at 12:59 am | Reply

    Wow, that was fast. 😀

  4. Tristan Miller | February 28, 2020 at 11:21 am | Reply

    Thanks for the release! But wow, is this one ever huge. Why has the source tarball ballooned from 232 MB (with version 2.49.5) to 755 MB?

  5. Tristan Miller | February 28, 2020 at 11:55 am | Reply

    By the way, it seems the source code is not (yet) available from the repository, or else the README on the release page doesn’t give correct instructions on how to obtain it. See this report for further details: https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1618806

  6. Sanny | February 28, 2020 at 1:25 pm | Reply

    Commented with the newest version 🙂

    Thanks guys of the team for the new version.
    kudos to all who did and do to get us this browser I love.

  7. markinson | February 28, 2020 at 2:57 pm | Reply

    Great, great, great!
    But, most of all, thank you so much for your incredible work!
    Cheers.

  8. EP | February 28, 2020 at 4:54 pm | Reply

    A reminder that SM 2.53.1 requires at least Win7 on the Windows platform

  9. Syura | February 28, 2020 at 4:55 pm | Reply

    I assume NPAPI plugins are not going to make a come back then? I’ll miss djview ;_;

  10. Ioan P | February 28, 2020 at 10:33 pm | Reply

    hello everyone!
    today 28 feb I downloaded https://archive.mozilla.org/pub/seamonkey/releases/2.53.1/win32/en-US/seamonkey-2.53.1.en-US.win32.installer.exe
    I use licensed Win10Pro/64 and built in antivirus delete installer as is Trojan:Win32/Detplock virus infected
    My current Seamonkey instalation is 32 bit version (2.49.5).
    I downloaded then 64bits version from https://archive.mozilla.org/pub/seamonkey/releases/2.53.1/win64/en-US/seamonkey-2.53.1.en-US.win64.installer.exe and it appear to be clean

  11. HM | March 1, 2020 at 9:00 am | Reply

    Hi guys,

    Great news.

    Only three conditions must be met on my side before upgrade from 2.49.5 🙂
    – no problems with Linux version
    – working Lightning – it is crucial for me
    – working uBlock Origin

    Any experience? Thank you for your info…

  12. Kamikaze | March 1, 2020 at 5:22 pm | Reply

    Thanks Team.

  13. Jordan | March 2, 2020 at 2:55 pm | Reply

    Thanks for this release!

