SeaMonkey 2.53.1 is out!

Hi All,
The project has officially released SeaMonkey 2.53.1!
This time, it only took me a week to get my smeg together! Improvements galore to the releasing process, so the next time, it should be even faster (touch wood).
Kudos to frg and IanN who made the builds. Yes, they’re my automation! Hahahh… *sigh*. Seriously, I am working on getting the automation up. Really!
Let’s chortle in our joy!
:ewong
Wow, that was fast. 😀
https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.1/ for its release notes.
Thanks for the release! But wow, is this one ever huge. Why has the source tarball ballooned from 232 MB (with version 2.49.5) to 755 MB?
By the way, it seems the source code is not (yet) available from the repository, or else the README on the release page doesn’t give correct instructions on how to obtain it. See this report for further details: https://bugzilla.mozilla.org/show_bug.cgi?id=1618806
Commented with the newest version 🙂
Thanks guys of the team for the new version.
kudos to all who did and do to get us this browser I love.
Great, great, great!
But, most of all, thank you so much for your incredible work!
Cheers.
A reminder that SM 2.53.1 requires at least Win7 on the Windows platform
I assume NPAPI plugins are not going to make a come back then? I’ll miss djview ;_;
hello everyone!
today 28 feb I downloaded https://archive.mozilla.org/pub/seamonkey/releases/2.53.1/win32/en-US/seamonkey-2.53.1.en-US.win32.installer.exe
I use licensed Win10Pro/64 and built in antivirus delete installer as is Trojan:Win32/Detplock virus infected
My current Seamonkey instalation is 32 bit version (2.49.5).
I downloaded then 64bits version from https://archive.mozilla.org/pub/seamonkey/releases/2.53.1/win64/en-US/seamonkey-2.53.1.en-US.win64.installer.exe and it appear to be clean
Hi guys,
Great news.
Only three conditions must be met on my side before upgrade from 2.49.5 🙂
– no problems with Linux version
– working Lightning – it is crucial for me
– working uBlock Origin
Any experience? Thank you for your info…
Thanks Team.
Thanks for this release!