SeaMonkey 2.53.22 Beta is out!

Posted on September 22, 2025 by ewong

Hi All,

The SeaMonkey Project is pleased to announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.22 Beta 1.

Please checkout [1] and/or [2].

Please also note, just to be explicit,  SeaMonkey 2.53.22 Beta 1 dropped support for the x86 binaries (Linux i686 and Win32).  So 2.53.21 is the last SeaMonkey version to support Linux i686 and Win32.    I actually use both Linux i686 and Win32 binaries, so I’m kinda sad to see them go.  Anyone remember the OSX x86 binaries (I think it was called Universal binary).  ?    C’est la vie, I guess.   In one way, this lessens the burden of the devs.

Now it’s all x86_64, baby!   x86 binaries have died.  Long live x86 binaries!

:ewong

[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.22

[2] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.53.22b1

About ewong

I'm a SeaMonkey dev/RelEnger and a bit of a buildbot dev.
This entry was posted in seamonkey. Bookmark the permalink.

2 Responses to SeaMonkey 2.53.22 Beta is out!

  1. Tata Chan says:
    September 22, 2025 at 6:49 pm

    hello,
    are there plans to port to aarch64?
    or alternatively, are there any useful guides for building a arm64 version?
    thank you!

    Reply
  2. Kami says:
    September 22, 2025 at 9:31 pm

    Long live x86 binaries!

    Thanks everyone for continuing with the project.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *