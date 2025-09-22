SeaMonkey 2.53.22 Beta is out!

Hi All,
The SeaMonkey Project is pleased to announce the immediate release of SeaMonkey 2.53.22 Beta 1.
Please checkout [1] and/or [2].
Please also note, just to be explicit, SeaMonkey 2.53.22 Beta 1 dropped support for the x86 binaries (Linux i686 and Win32). So 2.53.21 is the last SeaMonkey version to support Linux i686 and Win32. I actually use both Linux i686 and Win32 binaries, so I’m kinda sad to see them go. Anyone remember the OSX x86 binaries (I think it was called Universal binary). ? C’est la vie, I guess. In one way, this lessens the burden of the devs.
Now it’s all x86_64, baby! x86 binaries have died. Long live x86 binaries!
:ewong
[1] – https://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/seamonkey2.53.22
hello,
are there plans to port to aarch64?
or alternatively, are there any useful guides for building a arm64 version?
thank you!
Thanks everyone for continuing with the project.