First WIN SeaMonkey 2.35 Nightly Build available

The long-desired SeaMonkey WIN32 Nightly 2.35 Build (seamonkey-2.35.en-US.win64-20150612-212216.zip 13-Jun-2015 04:32 45M by developer Philip Chee) is available and can be downloaded here.
You may use it on your own risk for testing, without any warranty!
But of course it would be great if many experienced users would do tests with SeaMonkey 2.35 pre release builds, file bug reports if they find bugs and check bugfixes for 2.35.
Addendum:
I wonder whether this really is a WIN64 build?
In the process list it shows that it really is 64-bit executable. Works fine using the same profile and extensions that 32-bit 2.33 release used.
Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 6.1; Win64; x64; rv:38.0) Gecko/20100101 Firefox/38.0 SeaMonkey/2.35
Will there also be a build of SeaMonkey 2.35 for users of Windows 32bit?
> you accidentally Win64 build
p.s As a long term seamonkey user, I even tried to set up a windows build environment for myself, but not succeed yet…
Some more unofficial Win32 and Win64 builds:
https://l10n.mozilla-community.org/~akalla/unofficial/seamonkey/nightly/latest-comm-release-windows32/
https://l10n.mozilla-community.org/~akalla/unofficial/seamonkey/nightly/latest-comm-release-windows64/
Hi Adrian, thank you for the great collection! Can you please explain how to handle the “….complete.mar” files? Most users (like me) know nothing about that file format, and what I found in internet (winsite, mozilla wiki and similar) was not useful.
Software Update:Manually Installing a MAR file
https://wiki.mozilla.org/Software_Update:Manually_Installing_a_MAR_file
Brain dead question: How to manual update Firefox using MAR
http://forums.mozillazine.org/viewtopic.php?f=38&t=506141
For a testprofile you can download the desired “…installer.exe” file and then extract it to folder “…installer\” with 7-Zip. Inside the extracted folder delete the setup.exe file. Now create a new link to the “seamonkey.exe” file in the core folder with the parameter -profileManager. After start SeaMonkey you can use the actual profile or make a new profile. You can copy the actual profile to the new profile for testing. Good luck.
I think you’re wrong: “The long-desired SeaMonkey WIN32 Nightly 2.35 Build…” is 64-bit, and also isn’t from Philip Chee, it is from “rn10950”:
http://forums.mozillazine.org/viewtopic.php?p=14197427#p14197427
Seems like Philip Chee asked rn10950 to upload his builds to the server:
http://forums.mozillazine.org/viewtopic.php?p=14187713#p14187713
There is a 2.35 win32 build by rn10950:
seamonkey-2.35.en-US.win32.zip
md5: 3cb45160ccd9e18977486f92ccc3a07c
https://drive.google.com/folderview?id=0B89KvdQNamwofnV3MkF2R1A2cnNSdTZYRjVJT0tlWGZacmQ4emlZc1hIZ1hhSDVZVlhjTlE&usp=drive_web#list
I’ve been using this 2.35 win32 for some days and it works perfect for me (I added msvcp120.dll and msvcr120.dll from seamonkey-2.37a2 to make it work).
I asked contributors to leave some comments with the builds because I will not do such investigations all over the web.
In the builds from Adrian Kalla (Adrianer, see above) the msvcp120.dll and msvcr120.dll will be included.
https://l10n.mozilla-community.org/~akalla/unofficial/seamonkey/nightly/
Here are some results from browser speed tests at http://www.speed-battle.com/
http://homepage.hispeed.ch/chokito/Benchmark20150621.pdf
WIN 64Bit Builds with bad performance
My results are different. I did few tests on
Free online browser speed test – SPEED BATTLE
SunSpider 1.0.2 JavaScript Benchmark
V8 Benchmark Suite
Octane 2.0 JavaScript Benchmark
Result of all my tests: SM 2.35 32 Bit was faster than SM 2.35 64 Bit. Sometimes only few percent (speed battle 620/605, SunSpider), sometimes 25% (V8).
All tests on 64 bit AMD Phenom II X4 955 Processor 3.2 GHz, 4GB RAM,Graphic Card: NVIDIA GeForce GT 430, Monitor HANNS-G HL225DBB 1920 x 1080
WIN7 64 bit
Looks like we’re really getting close to seeing a final release for SeaMonkey 2.35! 😀
Experimental SeaMonkey 2.35-gamma test build
http://seamonkey.callek.net/contrib/seamonkey-2.35.en-US.win32-20150626.zip
http://seamonkey.callek.net/contrib/seamonkey-2.35.en-US.win32-20150626.txt
Please take this out for a test drive and report any problems.
Notes:
* Built of mozilla-esr38 + THUNDERBIRD_38_VERBRANCH. Note Official 2.35 release will be built off mozilla-release 38 (Probably 38.0.6)
* DOM Inspector built off changeset 80c195824f1e. Version shows as 2.0.16pre. I have uploaded 2.0.16 to AMO so SeaMonkey should update to that version if configured.
* Chatzilla built off changeset c65366e47dd2. Version shows as 0.9.91.1 . This is a problem because SeaMonkey may update to the version on AMO (0.9.91.1.1-signed).
The builds from Adrian Kalla (Adrianer, see above) are based on 38.0.6.
https://l10n.mozilla-community.org/~akalla/unofficial/seamonkey/nightly/latest-comm-release-windows32/
Some more unofficial Win32 and Win64 builds from Adrian Kalla (Adrianer): SeaMonkey 2.36
https://l10n.mozilla-community.org/~akalla/unofficial/seamonkey/nightly/latest-comm-release-windows32/
https://l10n.mozilla-community.org/~akalla/unofficial/seamonkey/nightly/latest-comm-release-windows64/
I’m running this seamonkey 2.36 win32, and seems to be based on firefox 39.0.1
Just one strange thing… if I ask properties for seamonkey.exe (win32), it seems to be sm 2.35 (f.fox 38.0.6) as previous A.Kalla 2.35 build:
seamonkey.exe properties 2.36
seamonkey.exe properties 2.35
Hi marc,
I recommend to open a Bugzilla Bug Report immediately for such observations, because all other users expect to find information concerning bugs there in Bugzilla, not here in the Blog. In this case I did the work for you: Bug 1182957 – WIN Explorer file properties details wrongly show SeaMonkey 2.35
Version SeaMonkey.exe Build
2.35-32 38.0.6.5645 20150616034436 38.0.6 inside
2.35-64 38.0.6.5644 20150615204754 38.0.6 inside
2.36-32 38.0.6.5645 20150711180559 39.0.1 inside
2.36-64 39.0.1.5667 20150708210945 39.0.1 inside
2.38a2-32 41.0.0.5668 20150709001153 41.0a2 inside
2.39a1-32 42.0.0.5666 20150707001452 42.0a1 inside
Some more unofficial Win32 and Win64 builds from Adrian Kalla (Adrianer): SeaMonkey 2.37
https://l10n.mozilla-community.org/~akalla/unofficial/seamonkey/nightly/latest-comm-release-windows32/
https://l10n.mozilla-community.org/~akalla/unofficial/seamonkey/nightly/latest-comm-release-windows64/
