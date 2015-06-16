First WIN SeaMonkey 2.35 Nightly Build available

The long-desired SeaMonkey WIN32 Nightly 2.35 Build (seamonkey-2.35.en-US.win64-20150612-212216.zip 13-Jun-2015 04:32 45M by developer Philip Chee) is available and can be downloaded here.

You may use it on your own risk for testing, without any warranty!

But of course it would be great if many experienced users would do tests with SeaMonkey 2.35 pre release builds, file bug reports if they find bugs and check bugfixes for 2.35.

Addendum:

I wonder whether this really is a WIN64 build?