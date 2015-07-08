How dead is SeaMonkey?

Posted on July 8, 2015 by Rainer Bielefeld| 18 Comments

On mozilla.support.seamonkey Ed Mullen asked 2015-07-07 the question from heading. I tried to ask Bugzilla for an answer by comparing some activity parameters with numbers of year before and 5 years ago (2010). All values for first half-year. Found numbers are listed in table below, queries for 2015 are linked in the left column:

Bug changes / YEAR 2015 2014 2010
new reports 252 208 322
changed to FIXED 119 122 273
changed to NEW 68 39 190
changed to WORKSFORME, DUP or INCOMPLETE 147 120 310
SUM 586 489 1095

I think new reports and changed to FIXED (bug fixes) no not need explication. The next parameters are indicators for (user-) QA activity. The table shows that 2015 we have only half as much activity left as SeaMonkey had 2010. But compared to year before it even looks some better.

And we have some additional glimmers of hope:

Of course that’s not a substitution for security patches coming in time, and we still have the Sync problem (and others).

SeaMonkey QABut be aware: it depends on you and your contribution how successful SeaMonkey can be. You think a normal user can’t help? That’s not true, as a first step you can try to confirm (or disprove) some of our UNCONFIRMED SeaMonkey bug Reports, like I do here (you may add me to CC if your are not sure whether your investigations are exhaustive). I hope to find your signature in Bugzilla, soon … . 🙂

CU

Rainer Bielefeld

This entry was posted in General, seamonkey and tagged , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.