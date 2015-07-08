How dead is SeaMonkey?

On mozilla.support.seamonkey Ed Mullen asked 2015-07-07 the question from heading. I tried to ask Bugzilla for an answer by comparing some activity parameters with numbers of year before and 5 years ago (2010). All values for first half-year. Found numbers are listed in table below, queries for 2015 are linked in the left column:

I think new reports and changed to FIXED (bug fixes) no not need explication. The next parameters are indicators for (user-) QA activity. The table shows that 2015 we have only half as much activity left as SeaMonkey had 2010. But compared to year before it even looks some better.

And we have some additional glimmers of hope:

this blog became revived

3 young volunteers from openhatch showed interest in contributing to SeaMonkey (without visible impact until now, sigh)

(without visible impact until now, sigh) LXLE Linux made SeaMonkey the default internet suite for their operating system.

We have additional new activities like Lemon Juice‘s Add-On-Converter for SeaMonkey and possibly additionally a semi-automated conversion, soon.

Of course that’s not a substitution for security patches coming in time, and we still have the Sync problem (and others).

But be aware: it depends on you and your contribution how successful SeaMonkey can be. You think a normal user can’t help? That’s not true, as a first step you can try to confirm (or disprove) some of our UNCONFIRMED SeaMonkey bug Reports, like I do here (you may add me to CC if your are not sure whether your investigations are exhaustive). I hope to find your signature in Bugzilla, soon … . 🙂

CU

Rainer Bielefeld