Windows 2.40 -> 2.46 updates and SSE

Hi everyone.

This is directed to fellow Windows SeaMonkey users.

SeaMonkey 2.46 (Well, it would’ve started with 2.44) will not work with systems that do not have CPU SSE. This is unfortunate as what ‘should’ have happened was we release a version which would “act as a watershed” to check for CPU SSE and report (in the case of not having CPU SSE) that the user’s system is not supported anymore. That’s what should have happened (probably around 2.43), but since the browny stuff hit the proverbial fan (requiring us to miss 5 releases 🙁 ) post-2.40-release, we totally missed that opportunity.

So, as I mentioned in my newsgroup post, 2.40 users affected by this are stuck with 2.40 unless they upgrade to/purchase a new system; but as far as I understand, non-SSE CPUs are mostly pre-Pentium III era (as SSE was introduced in the Pentium III) (got this from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Streaming_SIMD_Extensions ).

I don’t know how many users are affected by this (due to lack of any telemetry or statistics in front of me), I’m hoping they won’t form a mob and come look for me. 😛

All jokes aside, it is unfortunate that this needs to happen, just like the removal of support for OSX64 10.{5, 6, 7 and 8}. But I guess this goes with the territory when things are ‘improving’ at a break-neck pace.

:ewong