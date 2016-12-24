2.46 and OSX64

Hi,

I’d just like to mention that officially, 2.46 isn’t supported on OSX 10.7 and 10.8; but apparently, some have managed to get it working. As I’m not even remotely knowledgeable in OSX64, I have no way of knowing what is not supposed to work in OSX 10.7 to 10.8. (Though… it *is* Christmas. 🙂 )

Now the question some people are probably asking. If 10.7 -> 10.8 *aren’t* supported, then why are they being updated to 2.46?

Good question. [Yes.. let’s watch me squirm for an answer.]

Basically, I done goofed. With so much vested energy in the release process, it had slipped my mind that OSX 10.7 and 10.8 aren’t supported (as did the non CPU SSE2 issue). So those affected ‘can try’ 2.46, but it’s unsupported. Worse comes to worse, you return to 2.40.

I seem to remember writing about how this is an example of technology ‘improving’ (for some definition really) leaving those who use hardware(that still work, mind you) wondering what to do. [I realize that I can probably ramble on with a diatribe on how technology is seemingly ‘improving’ but it’s still not making our lives any bit easier. But I’ll just dispense with it. 😛 ]

I apologize for not mentioning this or even fixing this (not sure how I can do that), aside for getting crazily-rich and buying everyone a brand new machine of their choice. (Yeah… as Kenny Nolan once sang, “I like Dreaming”.)

:ewong

[Standard disclaimer: Everything I’ve written above are my views alone. It may or may not reflect the views of the SeaMonkey project and its members.]