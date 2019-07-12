Hi Everyone,

It’s been a hell of a long time since an update. So… here’s the long awaited update.

I’ve been swamped at work and stumbling over everything related to SeaMonkey. My apologies. Thankfully, both Ian and Frg have taken upon themselves to get the builds going. 2.49.5 will be released in their honor.

That said, and it bears repeating, IanN and frg have both been hard at work generating the 2.49.5 build1 builds manually and I owe them a debt of gratitude for working on the builds. While I don’t expect them to need to manually do any other versions other than 2.49.5, I can’t guarantee anything.

Now on to 2.49.5 release comments.

The whole build/release process is sooooo different from what everyone’s used to, I’m not sure how to proceed. That said, build1 is being uploaded to the candidates/ section on https://archive.mozilla.org/pub/seamonkey/candidates/2.49.5-candidates… In the past, any build<n> (where n > 1) usually means n-1 builds were failures. It’s no longer the case as build<n> should be more or less treated as ‘release candidates’ (aka. rc<#> in the olden days). Due to how things are done, the release files are uploaded ‘manually’ (as in not part of automation), so there’ll probably be some missing items. (Case in point, README… those will be generated in the release/).

As for the infrastructure, it is at the bare minimum ‘of ok’ness. That isn’t the problem or issue. It’s the automation that’s still being worked on. I know. My complete bad. But it is being worked on with due haste.

Now that the current project’s update information has been updated, I’m returning to your scheduled program of preparing the tar and feathers….. um… oh wait.look… I can explain…

:ewong