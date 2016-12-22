Tears of joy…

Hi All..

My goodness.

2.46 has finally been released! <or insert in your mind as many ! as you want>

It has been a painful and arduous journey and it has finally come to this moment.  SeaMonkey 2.46 IS OUT!

Please do check it out and report any badness (the bad badness… not the good badness..if such things exist) that happens.

Oh one more thing that I might have forgotten to mention.

SeaMonkey 2.46 is out!  ;P

Seriously though…  I do have one nagging feeling that updating for Windows 64 bit users *might* have an issue.  If so, please post here or on the newsgroups and I’ll fix it.

My goodness….  I think I’m going to cry.

:ewong

