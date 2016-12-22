Tears of joy…

Hi All..
My goodness.
2.46 has finally been released! <or insert in your mind as many ! as you want>
It has been a painful and arduous journey and it has finally come to this moment. SeaMonkey 2.46 IS OUT!
Please do check it out and report any badness (the bad badness… not the good badness..if such things exist) that happens.
Oh one more thing that I might have forgotten to mention.
SeaMonkey 2.46 is out! ;P
Seriously though… I do have one nagging feeling that updating for Windows 64 bit users *might* have an issue. If so, please post here or on the newsgroups and I’ll fix it.
My goodness…. I think I’m going to cry.
Great job, but …. where can it be downloaded from?
Yeah, where are our internal updates? Or is that a bug? :
Oh, it’s a known issue. Yeah, it’s an issue. 🙁
finally you did it.
but the Seamonkey Homepage(s) still links to SM 2.40 and not SM 2.46
Ha. I didn’t notice. It’s not officially out then. 😛
oh very ugly and incomplete.
you need to follow the release notes to get to the new SM 2.46 download page:
http://www.seamonkey-project.org/releases/2.46
ewong – please update the links in the main SM page.
“… see [Bug 1325353] New: Main page still shows SeaMonkey 2.40 as latest Release …” –Rainer Bielefeld’s Thu, 22 Dec 2016 14:25:59 +0100 mozilla.dev.apps.seamonkey & mozilla.support.seamonkey newsgroup post
SM 2.40 check for updates does not found any update.
should it work or not due to changed build infrastructure?
In what OS and platform? I have the same problem in my updated 64-bit W7 HPE SP1 box. It’s a known issue it seems.